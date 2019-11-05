A group of protesters have block a ship carrying pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from docking in the Port of Vancouver, WA, on Nov.5, 2019.(Portland Rising Tide/Facebook)

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

A number of protesters across the border locked themselves to a dock at the Port of Vancouver in Washington Tuesday morning in order to stop a shipment of pipeline for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from getting to B.C.

According to the Portland Rising Tide, five protesters climbed onto the dock, supported by dozens of kayakers and other boats.

“This is not just a Canadian problem, but an American problem, too,” Cedar George-Parker, a Tsleil-Waututh Nation member, said in a news release. “We need people in the U.S. to stand in solidarity and take action to stop this pipeline. The border will not divide us.”

Video posted by the activists at about 10:30 a.m. showed local police officers attempting to detain those on the dock.

This is the third protest targeting the port since September when activists learned pipe materials were being imported by ship to Washington before being transported by rail to B.C.

The expansion project was approved for a second time in June, after the Federal Court of Appeal tore up the original approval last year due to insufficient environmental review and inadequate Indigenous consultations.

Tuesday’s protests come as Saskatchewan was granted leave to intervene in support of the federal government in B.C.’s appeal of the pipeline.

Black Press Media has reached out to the port authority for more details.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran
Next story
Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Just Posted

New home means bright future for aboriginal service agency

COINS opened its new headquarters on Oct. 29

Weekend recap: Bruins drop two in weekend tilts

The Border Bruins travel to Nelson on Tuesday to face the division-leading Leafs

Grand Forks property buyout negotiations, purchases to begin in December

The City has proposed a land swap deal for affected residents

Woman pedestrian, 81, dies after Trail accident

The incident happened in East Trail on Wednesday afternoon

Grand Forks Halloween party continues this week

Fireworks, a bonfire, haunted mazes and escapes rooms await

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

It wasn’t the Canadian government that exposed the scope of this public health concern

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Most Read