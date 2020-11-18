McAdie has been heating a workshop he converted into living space for himself and his dog, Rupert, with this wood-burning stove. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Property-owner puts out structure fire on Gilpin Road

The man was flooded out of his trailer in the 2018 freshet

A man whose trailer was flooded in the 2018 freshet nearly lost his makeshift home to a chimney fire Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Sixty-year-old Brad McAdie and his 10-year-old Jack Russell, Rupert, moved in to a converted workshop at 435 Gilpin Rd. after the flood waters receded and his on-site trailer became infested with black mould, he told The Gazette. McAdie said he heats the one-room space with a wood-burning stove.

Brad McAdie was quick to put out a fire at his converted work shop on Gilpin Road Wednesday, Nov. 18, using a step ladder (bottom left) to reach the flames. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

He and Rupert were listening to music at around 9 a.m. when McAdie said he heard the sound of burning wood.

“I’m really, really lucky,” McAdie said.

“I was listening to AC/DC’s new album. Usually, I would have my headphones in, but this morning, I didn’t. I was listening to one of the songs, and I heard crackling I thought was a sound-effect. But when I turned off the music, I could hear that it was coming from outside.”

Brad McAdie said he was listening to AC/DC before he scrambled to put out the flames. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Hot air had escaped from a break in the stove’s chimney, setting fire to a wooden truss and fibreglass insulation between the walls, Deputy Fire Chief Rich Piché explained. McAdie doused the flames with water he poured out of plastic milk containers.

Piché found a lingering hot-spot within the walls using a thermal-imaging camera. Firefighters from Grand Forks Fire/Rescue then cut into the building with a chainsaw, removing a piece of fibreglass Piché said had heated to about 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Piché recommended that McAdie install a smoke detector inside the workshop, adding that McAdie was fortunate to have caught the fire in time.

“If he hadnt’ve been home today, that would’ve been a full structure fire — guaranteed,” Piché explained.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s Deputy Chief Rich Piché said McAdie could easily have lost his only home in Wednesday’s fire. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

No one was hurt in Wednesday’s fire, according to Piché. Rupert was visibly shaken by the noise and excitement, but was otherwise unharmed.

“Rupert” was upset after the commotion at his Gilpin Road home Wednesday, Nov. 18, but was unscathed by the fire that nearly burnt down his and Brad McAdie’s home. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

McAdie said he will install a smoke detector and fully repair his chimney.

Most Read