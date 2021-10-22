Proof of vaccinations required at 2022 BC Winter Games in Vernon

Athletes, coaches, volunteers and spectators will need to show proof of vaccination to participate in the 2022 BC Winter Games in Vernon this February.

“As this multisport event will attract people from every region of the province, we must take appropriate actions and precautions to help minimize the health risks for all participants,” said BC Games chairman Jamey Paterson. “We look forward to providing a safe environment as we return to staging these provincial sports events.”

Proof of vaccination for those 12 and up will be required. No exceptions. A negative COVID-19 test is not a substitute for proof of full vaccination, the BC Games Society said in its Oct. 21 announcement.

The society said its optimistic youth under the age of 12 will soon be able to receive a Health Canada-approved vaccine allowing athletes in that age category to be fully vaccinated and eligible to participate.

Organizers are also working with venue owners to align vaccination policies for contractors working within the venues, the statement reads.

The society will continue to work with provincial and local public health officials to ensure safety protocols are in place for the games.

“We recognize this is a new measure for all participants of the BC Winter Games,” society president and CEO Alison Noble said.

“But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we need to adjust our policies to make sure the games are safe for everyone.”

The Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games will be held Feb. 24-27, 2022. More than 1,800 athletes, coaches and officials from across the province are expected and as many as 2,000 volunteers will be needed for the event.

