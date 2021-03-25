John Horgan, Premier of B.C. praises the efforts of Prince Rupert with the success of the community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic in his briefing on March 24. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert has reached 85% COVID vaccination mark

Prince Rupert’s attitude is needed across the province, Premier said

Prince Rupert was praised by the leader of the province on March 24 with the efforts of city residents and neighbouring Port Edward being lauded for the high turnout during the community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The community-whole approach which ran from March 14 to March 21 bound the spirits of more than 400 volunteers making the immunization of 85 per cent of the eligible population a success, during the campaign in which just less than 10,000 were vaccinated. With the assistance of the Centre for Disease Control sending medical staff to support local nurses the Northern Health facilitated clinic was able to wrap up in just over a week, instead of the originally planned two weeks.

READ MORE: Community COVID-19 clinic expects to administer up to 10,000 doses

Premier John Horgan said in his daily briefing that the actions of those in Prince Rupert will need to be emulated throughout the province in the upcoming weeks with more community vaccination clinics in the works.

“You can see from people in Rupert, in the environment, talking about how proud they are of the work of the community to step up. And that’s the attitude we’re going to need in communities right across British Columbia as we go through the next number of weeks.”

“There’s euphoria in the town that has been in dread, quite frankly, over the past number of weeks,” Premier John Horgan said.

Horgan said that earlier in the day he had spoken with Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast, who is also parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness.

“She knows firsthand the impact that emergencies and crises can have on the fibre of a community,” Horgan said. |

“And of course, in Prince Rupert, we had months and months and months of no cases, no evidence of COVID-19 whatsoever, but in recent weeks, we’ve seen the increase in caseloads – in fact, a startling increase that led Dr. Henry and Dr. Ballem to make the decision to immunize the entire community of Prince Rupert and Port Edward. That means somewhere in the neighbourhood of 10,000 people were in line to get vaccinated.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Rupert had only 16 cumulative cases of confirmed COVID-19 to Dec. 31. Numbers increased significantly in the past three months with an outbreak at Acropolis Manor the city’s long-term health care facility and seniors home taking the lives of 16 and infecting 56 staff and residents. Community transmissions increased leading some businesses to close and the emergency shelter to reduce hours.

READ MORE: Local leadership praises the spirit of volunteerism at Prince Rupert community vaccine clinic

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC SPCA warns drivers about dangers of pets in vehicles, both when parked and travelling
Next story
Arrow Lakes school board changes land acknowledgement to only include Sinixt

Just Posted

The Kitimat RCMP responded to a cougar sighting and stopped someone doing 'doughnuts' in the past week. (Black Press Media File Photo)
UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP investigating after truck forced off Highway 33

The motorist was reporting an erratic driver to police as the suspect vehicle hit them

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak

A total of 343 cases remain active

The last time Grand Forks hosted the GFI was in 2019. Photo: Chris Hammett
Pandemic sinks this year’s Grand Forks International baseball tournament

Co-ordinator Steve Boutang cited provincial health guidelines and logistical constraints

Rosa Friedich receives one of the COVID-19 vaccines from nurse Shannon Perger on Wednesday at Mary Hall in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
At Nelson’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic, doses of hope

Approximately 150 people per day are receiving the vaccine in the city

Suzanne Lehbauer is the executive director of the Castlegar Hospice Society. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar Hospice director wins Health Care Hero award

Suzanne Lehbauer recognized by Health Employers Association of B.C

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, Jan. 30, 2021. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1

Communal dining, outings also allowed with precautions

(Unsplash)
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report

Half of managers said they drank more in February than they did in October, before the second wave

SD 10 in Nakusp. (File photo)
Arrow Lakes school board changes land acknowledgement to only include Sinixt

‘As educators, it’s our job to be as truthful as possible’

John Horgan, Premier of B.C. praises the efforts of Prince Rupert with the success of the community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic in his briefing on March 24. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert has reached 85% COVID vaccination mark

Prince Rupert’s attitude is needed across the province, Premier said

The BC SPCA is reminding drivers of the dangers of having pets in vehicles, both when leaving it parked and when travelling. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA warns drivers about dangers of pets in vehicles, both when parked and travelling

Use harnesses, crates, and don’t let your dog stick its head out the window are all tips from SPCA

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. more than doubles fine for breaking COVID-19 gathering orders

Penalty for attending, promoting events goes from $230 to $575

Premier John Horgan says B.C. is looking to follow Saskatchewan’s lead in amending labour codes to allow employees’ time off to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Government of B.C.)
B.C. considering paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Premier John Horgan said the province is looking to follow in Saskatchewan’s footsteps

Some of the views that will be visible from two newly proposed suspension bridges, such as the one above at Hospital Creek. (File photo)
Golden to soon be home to tallest suspension bridge in Canada

Sitting at 130 m and 80 m, they’ll be amongst the tallest in the country

Most Read