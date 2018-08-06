There were selfies a-plenty as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greeted the crowds at B.C. Day festivities in Penticton’s Gyro Park. Steve Kidd/Western News

Prime Minister Trudeau visits South Okanagan

No politics, just bigger-than-ever B.C. Day party in Penticton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived at Penticton’s B.C. Day festivities to find Gyro Park packed with thousands wanting a chance to shake his hand, take a selfie with him or even just to see him.

Among the crowd was Connie Denesiuk, who has put her name forward to become the federal Liberal Party’s candidate for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.

“It is very exciting. I have been looking forward to the day that our prime minister comes to Penticton. It is perfect, the weather is perfect, the crowd is pumped and I am so excited,” said Denesiuk.

There were a few that came to protest, but Trudeau shifted the discussion of political issues, like the Trans Mountain pipeline debate or Sunday’s news that Saudi Arabia is expelling Canada’s ambassador and freezing new trade deals, to the back burner to talk about coming together and enjoying the day.

“This isn’t a political speech, this is a moment for us to gather together and really remember that all the views, all the different perspectives out there come together in one deep conviction, that we are one people,” said Trudeau.

It’s a point that his wife, Sophie Gregoire, also made when she spoke to the crowd.

“This political journey we are on, it is a human journey, and it is the story of every single family in Canada. It is not easy for so many families across this country,” said Gregoire. “I am raising three kids … my only wish for them and for all of you is that we live without not only seeing the differences between ourselves but not feeling them. Coming together is going to make this country the best country, ever, and we count on you for that.”

Trudeau has been touring B.C. for the past few days, and reportedly made a stop Sunday at Granny’s Fruit Stand in Summerland, where he bought local nectarines and berry syrup.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Freeland says waiting on Saudi Arabia’s next moves amid diplomatic spat
Next story
B.C. family stuck on Indonesian island after second earthquake

Just Posted

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

In Conversation with Tom Cochrane

The Gazette spoke with the “Life is a Highway” artist before he appears at CannaFest next week.

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Charges laid in drug trafficking investigation

Three were arrested at a home on Central Avenue on Tuesday.

YRB wins road contract for West Kootenay-Boundary

Ministry promising faster cleanup of roads after snow storms

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

B.C. family stuck on Indonesian island after second earthquake

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok.

Prime Minister Trudeau visits South Okanagan

No politics, just bigger-than-ever B.C. Day party in Penticton

Freeland says waiting on Saudi Arabia’s next moves amid diplomatic spat

Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa will wait to hear more details from Saudi Arabia before it responds

Hot weather on the way: Environment Canada

Forecasters say highs of mid- to late-30 degrees C are expected across B.C. Interior this week.

Cranbrook cyclist earns gold, defends world title

Tristen Chernove on top of the podium in road race, captures silver in time trial.

Man falls 150 feet while reaching for his dropped phone at B.C. waterfall

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, but luckily sustained only minor injuries

New evacuation order for northwest B.C. after intense lightning storm last week

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now

Donald Trump’s trade war hurting B.C. pulp mills, U.S. newspapers

Shift to digital news, not B.C. paper price, causing U.S. newsprint decline

Most Read