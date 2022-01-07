Price spike makes gas on B.C.’s South Coast most expensive in Canada

Gas prices range from 169.2 in Vancouver to 154.3 on parts of Vancouver Island

A spike in gas prices has drivers on B.C.’s South Coast feeling the pinch at the pump.

According to the price monitoring website GasBuddy, the average gas price in the Greater Vancouver Regional District is 169.2 cents per litre, 167.9 c/l for the Fraser Regional District and 162 c/l in Victoria.

Northern Vancouver Island is seeing average prices at 163.7 c/l while the central Island is seeing prices around 159.6 and 154.3 c/l. The Interior is seeing comparatively low prices ranging from 144.7 to 137.7 c/l.

The South Coast is currently home to Canada’s most expensive gas prices, rivalled only by Newfoundland and Labrador where the average price is sitting between 157.5 – 159.3 c/l.

Prices across the region were impacted by the Nov. 14 atmospheric river which led to the shutdown of the Trans Mountain pipeline and Burnaby’s Parkland refinery, which supply much of the gas for the South Coast. The temporary shutdown led to panic buying and gas rationing in the region.

Both have since reopened and have been supplying fuel for weeks.

During a recent cold snap, weather conditions did cause some challenges to equipment at the Parkland Refinery, however, Parkland confirmed to Black Press Media that there were no curtailments to production during the adverse weather.

Multiple factors influence the price at the pump. B.C.’s transit levy, the carbon tax and the province’s standards on low carbon fuel.

In Metro Vancouver, drivers pay 17 cents per litre for TransLink. Gas prices are also beholden to international markets.

