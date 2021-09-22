A mountain goat stands on Sheep Mountain in the backcountry of Juneau, Alaska, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The goat was among four grazing on the mountain. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

Prey beats predator as mountain goat fatally gores grizzly bear in B.C. park

Yoho National Park officials say goat killing bear is a rarity in wild

A mountain goat is believed to be responsible for the death of a grizzly bear found slumped near a trail in British Columbia’s Yoho National Park earlier this month.

David Laskin, a wildlife ecologist with Parks Canada, says a necropsy on the carcass found wounds consistent with the size and shape of mountain goat horns, with one under each of the female bear’s armpits and one on the side of its neck.

He says other causes of death were ruled out, including human involvement.

Laskin says it’s common for grizzlies to prey on mountain goats, with a tendency to attack from above, and it’s not unusual that a bear might be injured in the scuffle.

But he says a goat fatally wounding a bear is “exceedingly rare.”

Laskin says the adult bear was smaller in size among the population of 25 to 30 grizzlies in Yoho and Kootenay national parks, but it was not unusually small.

“It was quite interesting and it’s not something we normally encounter,” Laskin said in an interview. “It’s still a loss of a female grizzly bear in her reproductive prime, however our grizzly bear populations are still healthy and stable in the park.”

The bear was an adult but the necropsy showed no signs she had ever had cubs.

Laskin says it’s hard to gauge the bear’s hunting experience, but her smaller size may have played a role in the fatal attack.

The bear weighed about 68 kilograms. The average weight for a prime male mountain goat is about double that.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

RELATED: Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Wildlife

Previous story
No horsin’ around, Trail police called to resolve manure spat
Next story
Southern resident killer whale grandma, 47, missing and likely dead: researchers

Just Posted

Richard Cannings is in the lead to return as NDP MP as the mail-in ballots wait to be counted for the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Cannings ready to get back to work after ‘election we didn’t need’

L-R: Ruth Kohut, director of clinical operations at KBRH, guided Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy through the new ambulatory care wing, alongside Cindy Ferguson, KBRH ambulatory care and OR manager. The three are standing in the unit’s new procedure room. Photos: Submitted
New outpatient care unit opens in Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Past and present members of the Kootenay Lake Hospital Auxiliary came together Monday for a farewell gathering. The auxiliary is ending after 90 years of service. Photo: Tyler Harper
Kootenay Lake Hospital Auxiliary to disband after 90 years

With the first polls reporting, a narrow race has once again emerged between Conservative candidate Helena Konanz and NDP incumbent Richard Cannings in the South Okanagan - West Kootenay riding in the 2021 general election.
CANADA VOTES: With majority of results in, NDP leading in South Okanagan West Kootenay