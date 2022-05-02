Prescribed burn set for McLeod Creek area near Nakusp

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) is set to begin a prescribed burn in the McLeod Creek area, beginning Tuesday, May 3.

The burn is happening in order to help reduce wildfire threat.

BCWS is supporting Interfor with the burn, covering up to 20.5 hectares in the McLeod Creek area.

The burn site is around four kilometres north of Nakusp, BCWS said in a release, and smoke will be visible from Nakusp and surrounding communities. It might also be visible along Hwy 6.

The exact timing of the burn will depend on weather and site conditions, says BCWS.

The release was initially issued on April 24, 2022, but likely did not proceed because of unfavourable conditions. It has been released with a new date of May 3.

Burning will move forward if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal, though smoke may linger for a few days.

The goal of this prescribed burn is to improve community wildfire protection by reducing fuels in the wildland urban interface, BCWS adds.

Key goals include:

• reducing accumulations of dead wood and other combustible material,

• delaying the growth of competing vegetation, and

• decreasing the risk of future catastrophic wildfires in the area.