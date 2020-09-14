Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

FILE – British Columbia Premier John Horgan speaks during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Premier John Horgan may have had a media availability to do with a new lung cancer screening program, but the only questions he received were to do with a potential fall election.

Speculation that an election is on the horizon has heated up in recent days, especially with a new leader of the B.C. Green Party expected to be announced Monday (Sept. 14). The questions come because the NDP leads a minority government propped up by theConfidence and Supply Agreement (CASA) between them and the Green party.

However, on Monday, Horgan refused to answer questions about any upcoming votes.

“We are a minority government, we have been for the past three-and-a-quarter years, and we have been preparing for the eventuality of an election since day one,” Horgan replied to a question about whether he would call a vote this fall.

“There’s much more to British Columbia than the political machinations we’re talking about here.”

Speaking on the subject of CASA, Horgan said neither he nor the Greens expected a global pandemic to occur during this term.

“The situation today is not the situation last year, or certainly not 2017, so I have to look at the inputs I get everyday, the briefings from public servants, the business community… all of the component parts of British Columbia.”

In a statement on its website, Elections BC said it is “actively preparing to administer an election during the pandemic.” The agency said it has begun preparatory activities, including sourcing personal protective equipment for election officials and procuring large numbers of vote-by-mail packages. All British Columbians can vote by mail in provincial elections, although mail-in voting is likely to increase if people head to the polls during the pandemic.

Currently, the next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021.

ALSO READ: Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

