Kittens born earlier this week after the mother cat was found at the Moyie Transfer Station. (Submitted file)

Kittens born earlier this week after the mother cat was found at the Moyie Transfer Station. (Submitted file)

Pregnant cat found abandoned at Moyie garbage dump, part of larger issue, says advocate

Local animal advocates are calling for an end to the illegal abandonment of cats

Local animal advocates are calling for an end to the illegal abandonment of cats after a pregnant cat was found at the Moyie Transfer Station earlier this week.

Leslie Long is an independent animal rescue worker in Cranbrook. She has worked with various organizations in the past, such as Meant 2 B Loved in Cranbrook and Kimberley.

Long says she received a call from a gentleman on Monday after the man found a “very pregnant” cat while he was dumping his garbage.

“He said that a cat came out over the hill and was meowing, and was obviously pregnant,” Long explained. “This is the third cat that he has found there. The other two he kept, but he called me and explained that he definitely couldn’t keep a third, let alone one that’s pregnant.”

Long had planned to take the cat to the vet the next morning to get her checked out, when to Long’s surprise the cat gave birth that night.

“She’s doing fine, she had five kittens. It’s a bit of work to get them bonded with mom and make sure that they are all okay. They’ve all been checked out by the vet and are currently with a foster family,” Long said.

The six cats are also booked in for a second vet visit. The vet will give them vaccinations and spay/neuter the mom and kittens before they find their new homes.

Long is passionate about animals and says that she will never turn one away.

“People need to stop dumping these cats. It has been an ongoing problem for years now. I don’t care if you drop them on my doorstep — just don’t dump them,” Long said.

She adds that four cats have recently gone missing from one particular neighbourhood in Cranbrook.

“You know, it’s not necessarily the owners who are abandoning their cats — sometimes it might be a neighbour who doesn’t like the fact that there’s a cat in their garden bed…” Long said. “We rescued a cat from way up in the Hidden Valley area on a dirt road. We rescued one off of the highway. There have been multiple cats found under the post office in Yahk who have been pregnant or given birth.”

She says that she currently has a humane trap set up on 18th and 12th Ave, where there have been multiple reports from neighbours about a stray.

“There are so many local rescue organizations, there’s really no excuse for this,” Long said. “I’m sickened by what could have happened if this cat was left to give birth at the dump.”

Whether an owner can no longer take care of their animal, or a stray cat is found, Long advises that calling her or a local rescue is the best option.

“If you find a cat, or you have a cat you can no longer take care of I will take them in and find a home,” she said. “If they’re pregnant, if they have kittens, I don’t care. I will make sure they are taken care of.”

Long says you can reach her by phone at (250) 417-7803. You can also contact the BC SPCA, Meant 2 B Loved Pet Rescue Society, BARC’s rescue, the Kootenay Animal Assistance Program, or the myriad of other local rescue organizations.

The abandonment of cats is a criminal offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

As the BC SPCA website states, cats left to fend for themselves suffer poor welfare and, if left unfettered, contribute to overpopulation.

Long says that there are spay/neuter programs through most of the local rescue organizations. Most are funded through donations and fundraisers.

“Every week I pick up bottles and cans from local restaurants and that helps to fund vet visits, surgeries, food and litter,” Long said, adding that the majority of the community is extremely supportive in this department. “Pet stores are always very generous and we receive numerous donations from the community.”

“It’s frustrating. Right now there are six cats that all need their shots, food, litter and need to be fixed,” said long. “Please, people, don’t dump or abandon these precious lives. Myself or other rescues will take them in.”


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Out-of-control Chinese rocket expected to fall to Earth in the coming days
Next story
Fruitvale councillor responds to online criticism

Just Posted

Teck has reported three separate incidents of ammonia leaks at Trail fertilizer ops this year. Photo: Trail Times
Teck Trail reports third ammonia leak this year

The company closed Bingay Road temporarily as a precaution

The burnt-out remains of a fifth-wheel trailer stand at Highway 3, near the Kettleside RV Park Wednesday, May 5. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks fire department investigating fifth-wheel blaze

Two people in the trailer escaped without injury, according to Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne

Photo: File
Fruitvale councillor responds to online criticism

“The bullying has to stop. People want to be heard, everybody wants to be heard” - Lindsay Kenny

Bob Keating was CBC’s Kootenays correspondent for 21 years. He retired last month to start a podcasting company. Photo: Tyler Harper
The voice of the Kootenays: CBC correspondent Bob Keating retires

Keating had reported out of Nelson since 2000

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 11,075 since the pandemic began

Four homes in Johnson Flats were at serious risk of falling into a neighbourhood section of the Kettle River, according to capital project manager Justin Dinsdale. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks shields riverside homes against erosion

Crews have built a modified dike along a section of the Kettle River in Johnson Flats

The authors of the report on old growth protection, Al Gorley, RPF and Garry Merkel, RPF.
All talk, no action on old growth protection says Wildsight

Recommendations from report submitted a year ago have yet to be followed

“Skeena,” by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow is one of five fonts in the running to become the default for Microsoft systems and Office programs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Font named after B.C. river could become the next Microsoft default

One of the five new fonts will replace Calibri, which has been Microsoft’s default since 2007

This cat was found at the Moyie Transfer Station earlier this week. She was taken to Leslie Long, local animal advocate, who has since ensured that the cat and kittens are taken care of. (Leslie Long file)
Pregnant cat found abandoned at Moyie garbage dump, part of larger issue, says advocate

Local animal advocates are calling for an end to the illegal abandonment of cats

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. Coleman has been recalled for May 14. (Screengrab)
Langley’s Coleman returns for second round of testimony at money laundering hearings

The former longtime Liberal MLA and cabinet minister will testify May 14.

(File photo)
B.C. child-killer’s escorted-leave ‘beyond disappointing’: victim’s mother

Shane Ertmoed was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of 10-year-old Heather Thomas

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

Vancouver resident Angélica Vargas, 41, suffered third-degree burns to half her body after a candle lit a dress she was wearing on fire at a dinner party in November 2019. (Submitted)
‘I’m still alive’: B.C. burn survivor shares road to recovery after candle accident

For more than a year after her accident, Vancouver resident Angélica Vargas couldn’t look in the mirror. Now, she’s learning to accept her scars.

FILE – A vendor waits to serve mini doughnuts to a motorist at a drive-thru event with mini doughnut vendors at the Pacific National Exhibition grounds, in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The PNE organized the event to help support vendors who will be unable to sell at the fair this year due to the cancellation of the annual event because of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PNE cancels in-person fair for 2021, citing COVID concerns

Restrictions have made planning too difficult, organizers say

Most Read