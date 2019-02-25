The Griz had completely disappeared by early Saturday after Fernie Alpine Resort received a whopping 55cm of snow. Source: Fernie Alpine Resort

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

A video showing hundreds of people dropping into a bowl after heavy snowfall at a B.C. ski resort has gone viral, attracting 126,000 views in 24 hours.

Fernie Alpine Resort (FAR) received a whopping 55cm of snow on Friday and was swarming with skiers and snowboarders Saturday, many of whom waited at the top of White Pass Chair for Currie Bowl to open.

A video shot by local videographer Dylan Siggers shows the moment ski patrol drops the rope and hundreds of people pour into the bowl, some getting stuck in the deep snow at the bottom.

FAR marketing manager Karen Pepper explained this is known locally as the “Currie 500”.

“Because the snow is so fantastic in Currie, people are willing to stand and wait for it,” she said.

“It’s called blower pow – low density, light snow – so it’s what everbody dreams about.”

FAR posted Siggers’ video on Facebook on Sunday and it quickly went viral, attracting 126,000 views, 1100 likes and reactions, 823 shares, and 631 comments in 24 hours.

“It’s great when lots of people engage and get excited about anything we post,” said Pepper.

The video evoked powder envy among many users, while some raised concerns about avalance safety.

FAR responded by saying extensive avalanche control work was conducted before Currie opened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

The resort received another 5cm of snow on Saturday with more in the forecast for the coming weekend.

Previous story
Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer
Next story
All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Just Posted

Spotlight Films present Fahrenheit 11/9

The film explores the Trump presidency

Celebrating Family Day in Grand Forks

The activities on Market offered plenty for the whole family to do.

Grand Forks council flip-flops on BC Housing proposal

The low-income housing project on 19th was recalled for a second vote.

Rescued snowmobilers ill-prepared for emergency, Castlegar RCMP say

Two men rescued Wednesday night were not ready for overnight in back country

B.C. Interior free from measles

Vancouver measles outbreak hasn’t spread to the B.C. Interior

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer

Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify

Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

Mortgage test, high supply to cool B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The closure came after complaints from people who got rashes after using the pool

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

Most Read