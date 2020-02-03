Pot shop asks for development variance permit to operate, again

Weeds Glass & Gifts has asked city council to cut the mandatory distance between store, ball diamond

With a second spring looming, Weeds Glass & Gifts is getting another chance to grow in Grand Forks, after city council voted unanimously voted last week direct staff to proceed with the requirement for public notice regarding a permit that would allow an approved cannabis store to operate within 36 metres of James Donaldson Park.

As the city’s zoning bylaw stands now, retail cannabis stores cannot operate within 100 metres of a Community Use Zone, such as the park.

This is the second time that council has been presented with a decision to allow a pot shop to operate at 7500 Donaldson Dr. Weeds presented its case last spring as well, but was shut down by council in July. Weeds then filed a legal petition against the city, arguing that the rejection was not justified. That suit has been put on hold while the company and city restart the process.

Last year, councillors mulled the same development variance permit and the permit for a retail cannabis store approval in the same package, meaning that there was a public hearing on the latter that could have influenced council’s decision. This time around, after seeking legal advice, the city has separated the two decisions.

Though Coun. Zak Eburne-Stoodley and others said they wanted to hear the public’s opinion before granting a variance to the city’s 100-metre rule for pot shops, they were advised by staff that holding a public feedback session would put them into potential trouble.

“For fairness principles, we have to follow the legislated requirements,” said city planner Delores Sheets, “unless council has a policy stating that you will go above and beyond. If you do, you have to go above and beyond for everybody, not just for one application.”

Residents and land owners within 30 metres of 7500 Donaldson Dr. will now receive notification of development variance permit and be able to submit feedback to the city.

@jensenedw
Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval
Next story
Liberals revive Rona Ambrose’s bill on sexual assault law training for judges

Just Posted

Pot shop asks for development variance permit to operate, again

Weeds Glass & Gifts has asked city council to cut the mandatory distance between store, ball diamond

Jan. 31 open mic night takes over Jogas

Local musicians played for several hours on Friday night at the downtown café

Highway 3 closed at Paulson Bridge Saturday afternoon

Road will be closed between Castlegar and Christina Lake from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday.

RDKB gets grant for composting facility overhaul

Expansion makes space for food waste from industry, commercial enterprise and Greenwood residents

RCMP seize suspected fentanyl, cocaine at Grand Forks motel

One man arrested, released in anticipation of spring court date

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

Most Read