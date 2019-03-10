RCMP were on scene at Alexander Ave. and Lois Lane early Sunday morning, with a tent set up and area under investigation. Jessica Peters/ The Progress

Possible shooting death, as police tape off area downtown Chilliwack

Residents report a police tent is covering a body and RCMP are canvassing for information

Chilliwack RCMP say they are investigating a serious incident Alexander Avenue, Sunday morning.

An area surrounding the corner of Alexander Ave. and Lois Lane was blocked off at 6:45 a.m. when police arrived to the scene. The business area is blocked off from the McDonald’s, to the Safeway parking lot and everywhere in between. A large tent was set up at the intersection, beside a gravel parking lot.

People in the area are reporting that there is a body under the tent, and that police are canvassing for information. Others say police have told them there was a shooting in the area.

RCMP on scene would not confirm what they were investigating, but they were laying out small evidence markers on the street.

Earlier in the morning, at about 6 a.m., fire crews rushed to McCammon elementary at the end of Wellington Avenue to respond to a car fire in the school’s back parking lot. And while it may not be connected, the Chilliwack General Hospital also was on lockdown Sunday morning.

IHIT had not responded to the incident as of 9:30 a.m.

Watch this page for more information as it becomes available.

