Positive COVID-19 case reported at Castlegar’s high school

Kootenay Columbia School District 20 has confirmed that there has been a positive COVID-19 case in the Stanley Humphries Secondary School community.

The exposure took place at Castlegar’s high school on April 19 – 20.

The district says the infected person is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Interior Health (IH) has begun contract tracing to determine if any one else in the school community was in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19.

IH will determine if anyone else in the school community will be required to self-isolate.

SD20 says that if you are not contacted by IH, then it has been determined your child is not at risk.

The district says students should continue to attend school in the mean time.

“Please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for illness,” said SD20 Acting Superintendent Kathleen Shearer in a statement released by the district.

“The safety and well being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority.”

The BCCDC reported four COVID-19 cases in Castlegar and 20 in Nelson for the week of April 11 – 17.

For the period of April 16 – 22 there were 57 positive cases reported in the Kootenay Boundary.

