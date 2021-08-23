Pop-up vaccine clinics planned in the Boundary

Get your COVID-19 shot in Christina Lake, Midway, or Rock Creek

Pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held this week and next in Rock Creek, Christina Lake, and Midway.

Interior Health has released the following schedule:

• Aug. 26: Outside of Rags, Relics and Rutabaga 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1585 Victoria St, Rock Creek

• Aug. 27: Outside of Lisa’s Bistro/Ice Creamery 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1675 Highway 3, Christina Lake (ice cream vouchers available)

• Sept. 2: The Spot Gas Station 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

586 Palmerston Ave., Midway

Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for immunization. You are eligible for your second dose 28 days after receiving the first one.