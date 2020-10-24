Polls closed across the province at 8 p.m., but we won’t have the final election results until at least the first week of November. File photo

Polls closed across the province at 8 p.m., but we won’t have the final election results until at least the first week of November. File photo

Polls closed across British Columbia

Get the latest preliminary results for the Boundary-Similkameen here

Polls closed across British Columbia at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Canada Press has provided a link to the latest preliminary results for the riding of Boundary-Similkameen below.

While the election is over, the results won’t be finalized until mail-in ballots are counted sometime after Nov. 6.

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Elections BC received requests for an estimated 5,193 mail-in ballots from voters in the riding. There are 36,593 registered voters in the riding.

Across B.C., a total of 497,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

BC Votes 2020

