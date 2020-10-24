Get the latest preliminary results for the Boundary-Similkameen here

Polls closed across the province at 8 p.m., but we won’t have the final election results until at least the first week of November. File photo

Polls closed across British Columbia at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Canada Press has provided a link to the latest preliminary results for the riding of Boundary-Similkameen below.

While the election is over, the results won’t be finalized until mail-in ballots are counted sometime after Nov. 6.

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Elections BC received requests for an estimated 5,193 mail-in ballots from voters in the riding. There are 36,593 registered voters in the riding.

Across B.C., a total of 497,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

