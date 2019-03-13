Police watchdog called in after man dies in Kamloops holding cell

He had been arrested the night before after he was found intoxicated in public

B.C.’s police watchdog has been notified after a man was found unresponsive in a Kamloops holding cell.

Mounties said Wednesday the man was discovered in his cell just before 6 a.m. and later pronounced dead.

He had been arrested at 9:30 p.m. the night before, according to police, after they received complaints from a downtown business about a man had previously been ordered not to visit.

Officers had found him in a nearby parking lot, apparently intoxicated. He was arrested and placed in a Kamloops RCMP holding cell with the intention of being released once he was able to care for himself.

The Independent Investigations Office probes police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

