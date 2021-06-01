The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police watchdog called after man shot, seriously injured in Prince George

Man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident occurred during traffic stop

British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and seriously injured by an RCMP officer.

The RCMP say an officer in Prince George was conducting an investigation shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday when a physical altercation occurred with a suspect.

A statement released by Dawn Roberts, director in charge of RCMP communications in B.C., says the officer fired their gun and struck the man.

It says the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office is probing police actions, while the statement says Prince George RCMP are investigating the initial incident.

The office says in a separate statement that police were conducting a traffic stop when the confrontation occurred and that officers administered first aid to the man until emergency help arrived.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Policepolice shooting

Previous story
Incorrect COVID vaccines given to 12 teens in Vancouver Coastal Health
Next story
Religious order that ran residential school renews apology to Tk’emlups te Secwepemc

Just Posted

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
113 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Thirteen people currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care

Nelson CARES executive director Jenny Robinson holds the keys to one of the 43 units at Hall Street Place. The new affordable housing building opened to tenants on May 31. Photo: Tyler Harper
Moving day: Doors open to tenants at Nelson’s Hall Street Place

It’s the city’s first new affordable housing development in seven years

Keegan Myra receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming soon: Interior Health

Eight weeks after your first dose, you will receive your invitation to book your second jab

Paranormal investigators intend to find out what lurks behind the façade at Greenwood City Hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Paranormal investigators coming to Greenwood

Mayor Barry Noll said investigators would look into reputed hauntings at City Hall, McArthur Centre

Map: BC Wildfire Service
UPDATE: Sullivan Creek fire between Castlegar and Trail classified as ‘out of control’

The fire at Sullivan Creek has grown to three hectares

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Odell Willis of the then-Edmonton Eskimos hoists the Grey Cup during a fan rally for the Grey Cup champions, in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday December 1, 2015. The club has changed it’s name to the Elks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Edmonton CFL franchise changes its team name to Elks

Team livestreams announcement after previously deciding to no longer be the ‘Eskimos’

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NACI says you can mix-and-match AstraZeneca, mRNA COVID vaccines

People who received AstraZeneca vaccine will have a choice for dose two

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police watchdog called after man shot, seriously injured in Prince George

Man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident occurred during traffic stop

The Humboldt Penguins at Copenhagen Zoo are vaccinated by the keepers and a veterinarian, in Copenhagen, Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020. Once a year, all Copenhagen ZOO's birds must undergo a health check and be vaccinated against bird flu. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

Chinese government authorities say risk of large-scale transmission is low

A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Religious order that ran residential school renews apology to Tk’emlups te Secwepemc

Father Ken Thorson says that order pledges to help with investigation into mass grave

A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
Incorrect COVID vaccines given to 12 teens in Vancouver Coastal Health

VCH says health authority typically stocked Pfizer

Jonny Williams (Xotxwes), of the Sto:lo Nation, holds eagle feathers as he helps guide his late ancestors from an unmarked, undocumented burial site to a canoe so they can travel home, outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Delicate, sensitive process:’ Expert talks on searching for burial sites with radar

Alberta anthropologist says projects have to be community-led and culturally sensitive

A City of Charlottetown staff member walks by the Sir John A MacDonald statue at a Charlottetown Public Works building in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Charlottetown city council has voted to permanently remove a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from a downtown intersection as a response to recent revelations about Canada’s residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris
Sir John A. Macdonald statue removed in Charlottetown after city council vote

Macdonald’s government introduced the residential school system in 1883

Most Read