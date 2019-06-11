RCMP Motorcycle Operators Course at UBCO Campus in Kelowna (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Police officers from across B.C. and Alberta put their motorcycle skills to the test Tuesday in part of the RCMP Motorcycle Operators Course at University of British Columbia Okanagan Campus in Kelowna.

“These motorcycles are going through cone courses and slow speed skill courses, these are 900 pound motorcycles, very heavy, and it’s all about manoeuvrability of them in traffic,” said RCMP Inspector Dale Somerville. “As police officers that is about 90 per cent of our job on these motorcycles, is slow speed manoeuvring.”

READ MORE: One dead after South Okanagan motorcycle collision

The two-week course has 19 mounties participating and those who pass their certification course Friday will be out in the community training, come next week.

“This first part of the week is the skills training to make sure officers are prepared to be safe and go out into the road in the second week and be police officers. It’s all second nature for these guys to drive a police car and it has to be second nature for them to drive these motorcycles as well.” said Somerville.

Officers take part in the course annually to make sure their skills are up to par, added Somerville.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP bust speeding, uninsured driver with $1,357 fine

Not every officer has to take the course, but Somerville said, it is a needed skill because of the lack of police motorcyclists in B.C. “There are very few of us in B.C. RCMP because of the numbers, for example in Kelowna, the municipal traffic section has two motorcycles and another two for the Central Okanagan traffic services.”

Those who don’t pass the course this year are put on a priority list to reapply the following year.

Motorists are reminded not to worry when they see over a dozen officers on motorcycles in the community next week, “most of the people we stop, we are going to let them know we are doing some training, thank them and send them on their way,” said Somerville.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study
Next story
Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill

Just Posted

Katie Yuris receives BC Hockey Coach of the Year

Katie Yuris, coach of West Kootenay Wildcats, honoured with the Ernie Gare Coach of the Year Award

Council rejects 70th Street option for supportive housing project

BC Housing may now reconsider building the project at 2nd and Central

Category 3 fires to be prohibited in Southeast Fire District

The prohibition will take effect at noon on Wednesday, June 12

Audience laps up Shari Ulrich’s tunes and tales

More live music coming to Christina Lake this Monday

It’s fawn season and conservation is reminding people to leave them alone

A mother deer will leave her fawn for hours at a time before it can walk

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

160 jobs lost as B.C. mill announces indefinite closure

Workers and production will be shut down by August

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Violent student fight prompts B.C. school district to review processes

It took close to four hours to inform parents student was injured

Most Read