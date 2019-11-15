Police seize drugs, weapons and cash from Christina Lake residence

One man was arrested when RCMP executed a search warrant on Nov. 14

One man was arrested Thursday when Grand Forks RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence on 1st Avenue in Christina Lake.

Police, assisted by a police service dog, seized “a substantial amount of drugs, suspected of being methamphetamine and fentanyl,” as well as weapons and cash found on the property.

Michael Ling, 59, was arrested on scene without incident and remains in police custody, as of Nov. 15.

“This is the second large scale drug investigation within the last three months that yielded drugs, cash and weapons in the Grand Forks area,” said Grand Forks detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler. ” The Grand Forks Detachment remains committed to investigating and disrupting the illegal drug trade in our area.”

Peppler added that if anyone has information on criminal activity in the community, they are urged to contact the Grand Forks Detachment at (250) 442-8288 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.