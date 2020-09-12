Saanich police are calling on the public to help locate a missing family of four – Bradley Michael Cook, 42, Melissa Renee Trost, 40, and their two young children. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Police are calling on the public to help locate a Saanich family that was set to return to Vancouver Island on Sept. 4 after travelling but has yet to be heard from.

On Saturday (Sept. 12) the Saanich Police Department issued an alert about a family of four whose whereabouts are unknown. According to police, Bradley Michael Cook, 42, Melissa Renee Trost, 40, and their two young children, ages 4 and 2, are believed to be travelling somewhere in B.C. or Alberta. They’d planned to return to Victoria on Sept. 4 but have not been seen.

Saanich police said the family may be towing a trailer and camping somewhere in eastern B.C. or in Alberta. Anyone who sees the family or their vehicle – a 2018 Dodge Ram with an Alberta license plate that reads CCX 1573 – is asked to contact their local police department.

Police noted that Cook and Trost also own a 2017 Nissan Murano which also has an Alberta license plate that reads BZP 9388.

READ ALSO: MISSING: VicPD continue search for high-risk missing 18-year-old

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

AlbertaBritish Columbiamissing personSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Saanich police are calling on the public to help locate a missing family of four – Bradley Michael Cook, Melissa Renee Trost and their two young children. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are calling on the public to help locate a missing family of four – Bradley Michael Cook, Melissa Renee Trost and their two young children seen in this photo. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

Previous story
Huge spike in garbage found along Columbia and Western Trail

Just Posted

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

Grand Forks residents told to pick up trash attracting bears to Eagle Ridge trail

The order was given by a wildlife official who lives in Grand Forks

Huge spike in garbage found along Columbia and Western Trail

Empty beer cans, piles of unburned garbage in fire pits have been found along trail

Cops for Kids to stop at Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction Saturday, Sept. 12

The charity raises money for area children in crisis

No night skiing, ice skating or tubing at Big White this season

Big White is making changes to its procedures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

A pit house for a Tsilhqot’in family

Family reconnects with traditional ways of life west of Williams Lake

Interior Health records three more COVID-19 cases

Fifteen cases are currently active and hospitalizations remain at zero

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Victoria mother convicted in baby’s murder seeks new trial, claims juror was biased

Kaela Janine Mehl convicted of murdering 18-month-old daughter in 2017

Most Read