UPDATED: Police searching for two missing Nelson women

Katherine Rivard and Alissa Kunstmann are not said to be connected

The Nelson Police Department says two local women have disappeared.

Katherine Rivard is a Caucasian 39-year-old woman who is five-foot-seven, 160 pounds, with short brownish grey hair, brown eyes and a double nose piercing.

Rivard was last heard from approximately six-to-eight days ago, according to a department release issued Tuesday.

Nelson police are also requesting public assistance in the search for 33-year-old Alissa Kunstmann, who was last seen Jan. 15 and is believed to have travelled to the Trail area.

Kunstmann is a five-foot-three Caucasian, who weighs approximately 154 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Police did not suggest the two missing women are connected.

Anyone with any information should contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919.

