RCMP are asking residents living at Lynes Creek Road and Highway 97 north of Williams Lake to stay in their homes. Police have set up road blocks and are checking vehicles. (Photo submitted)

Police search north of Williams Lake prompts warning to residents to stay inside

Officers also warn drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

Details are unclear as RCMP set up roadblocks in an area of the Cariboo and tell residents to stay inside as they check vehicles looking for suspects.

Officers set up the blocks on Highway 97 and Lynes Creek Road, about 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake, on Wednesday.

Information is limited as Mounties focus on the investigation. It is unclear what kind of crime may have been committed or whether anyone has been hurt.

Residents have been told to stay inside their homes, and drivers are being told not to pick up pedestrians.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed the canine unit is en route to the area.


