Finn Lydon. Photo: Submitted

Police search for missing Winlaw boy

Finn Lydon was last seen Dec. 3 at 11:30 a.m.

Slocan Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old Winlaw boy.

According to a police news release, Finn Lydon was last seen on December 3 at approximately 11:30 a.m., when he departed his Winlaw home.

There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and police believe Finn either remains in the Slocan Valley region or he may be travelling toward Rossland. Police are very concerned for Finn’s safety.

He is described as Caucasian, five feet one inch in height, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Santa Cruz hoodie and carrying a back pack with a red skateboard attached.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Finn Lydon is urged to contact their local police, Slocan Lake RCMP at 250-358-2222 or 9-1-1 if necessary. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

