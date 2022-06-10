The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen in an aerial view from east Vancouver, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen in an aerial view from east Vancouver, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say search for boater in waters off Vancouver now a missing persons file

46-year-old Surrey, B.C., man has not been seen since renting a motorboat from Granville Island

A full-scale search for a boater missing in the waters off Vancouver has been scaled back and turned over to police as a missing persons file.

Vancouver police confirm a 46-year-old Surrey, B.C., man has not been seen since renting a motorboat from Granville Island on Wednesday.

Police say he was planning to cross English Bay heading toward Bowen Island.

A search was launched later that day when an empty and drifting five metre boat was spotted in the bay.

An air and water search continued Wednesday and resumed Thursday but police say no sign of the lone boater has been found.

They say they are trying to determine what caused the man to go overboard.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Air, water search underway after empty powerboat found drifting off Vancouver

Search and Rescue

Previous story
Grand Forks student crowned first runner up at Miss Teen B.C. pageant
Next story
Dutch digital investigator testifies at B.C.’s Amanda Todd harassment trial

Just Posted

Christopher Moore (centre) leads a group of bikers at the front of Nelson’s first Pride Parade in 1996. The parade nearly didn’t happen due to public pressure and concerns for the lives of participants. Photo courtesy Touchstones Nelson LGBTQ2S+ Archives
West Kootenay’s 2SLGTBQIA+ history comes out in new documentary

The Grand Forks community gathered on June 4 to celebrate Pride. The event included a variety of booths and activities. Photo submitted by Carol Mitchell
Grand Forks hosts first ever Pride event

The Piranhas Swim Club won the swim meet on June 5. (Photo submitted by Piranhas Swim Club)
Grand Forks Piranhas host and win swim meet

Mule deer caught on camera by the Southern Interior Mule Deer Project.
Love wildlife? B.C. wildlife foundation looking for hikers to help with animal cameras