Police response on Second Street as man barricades building

A man barricaded himself in a building on Second Street this morning, causing a large RCMP response and the closure of the street for parts of the morning.

RCMP presence began on Second Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. and RCMP news release indicated that police were called to the scene for reports of a man barricading himself in the building and refusing to come out.

A nearby building was evacuated and alleyways cleared as RCMP began negotiations. There was an escalating police presence, with as many as a dozen officers, many of them wearing tactical response gear on site.

An eyewitness report from a nearby building owner indicates a person was taken into custody this afternoon.