Police response on Second Street as man barricades building

Police evacuated a nearby building as a precaution.

A man barricaded himself in a building on Second Street this morning, causing a large RCMP response and the closure of the street for parts of the morning.

RCMP presence began on Second Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. and RCMP news release indicated that police were called to the scene for reports of a man barricading himself in the building and refusing to come out.

A nearby building was evacuated and alleyways cleared as RCMP began negotiations. There was an escalating police presence, with as many as a dozen officers, many of them wearing tactical response gear on site.

An eyewitness report from a nearby building owner indicates a person was taken into custody this afternoon.

Previous story
B.C. promotes breastfeeding for infants in government care after court ruling
Next story
B.C. mayor apologizes: more people should have been included in Macdonald statue decision

Just Posted

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Police response on Second Street as man barricades building

Police evacuated a nearby building as a precaution.

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Trail men arrested in Christina Lake; weapons, cash seized

Grand Forks RCMP allegedly located $11,000+ in cash, several knives, break-in tools and body armour

3 fires near Castlegar grow to over 1,000 hectares each

Syringa Creek, Deer Creek and Renata/Bulldog Mountain fires continue to grow

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

VIDEO: Learn how to fake a fight with stuntman Carl Fortin

The Hollywood North stuntman was in Nelson to teach a workshop

WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie’s fatal gas leak

Authority finds occupational health and safety systems did not mitigate risks to workers

B.C. promotes breastfeeding for infants in government care after court ruling

The plan is intended to support vulnerable women and their infants

B.C. First Nations group stand firm on Trans Mountain pipeline before vote

If approved, the deal is expected to close in late 2018

Back to school: ICBC says nearly 400 kids injured each year

Drivers and parents in B.C. are reminded to slow down as kids head back to school next week

Appeal rejected for B.C. teacher who objects to union dues on religious grounds

LRB ruling finds his fear of a ‘grand Marxist agenda’ a political opposition not a religious one

B.C. mayor apologizes: more people should have been included in Macdonald statue decision

The Victoria mayor issued her apology on her municipal campaign website for not speaking with enough people about the statue’s removal

B.C. college offering continuing education courses in cannabis

From business fundamentals to growing your own cannabis, Okanagan College offering education courses

Most Read