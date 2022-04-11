Darr Khunkhun from Maple Ridge was murdered Saturday. (IHIT/Special to The News)

Darr Khunkhun from Maple Ridge was murdered Saturday. (IHIT/Special to The News)

Police release identity of man murdered in Maple Ridge

Caught footage of suspect vehicle leaving shooting scene, looking for video

In an effort to further a murder investigation, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is releasing the name of the victim, and video images of a suspect vehicle in Saturday’s shooting in Maple Ridge.

On April 9 at around 4:30 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to shots fired at a parking lot at Olympians Gym on the Lougheed Highway in downtown Maple Ridge. First responders arrived and found one man suffering from gun shot wounds. Paramedics rendered treatment, however, the man was pronounced deceased at scene. IHIT was called in to investigate.

READ ALSO: Man dead in brazen shooting at downtown Maple Ridge gym Saturday afternoon

To further advance the investigation and identify potential witnesses, the victim is being identified as 41-year-old Darr Khunkhun from Maple Ridge. Khunkhun does not have a criminal record. The shooting appears targeted, but its connection to the Lower Mainland gang conflict remains to be determined, according to IHIT. Police are engaged in intelligence and information sharing with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) to determine if this shooting is connected to ongoing gang activity.

IHIT is working in partnership with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and the BC Coroners Service. The investigation is at its initial stages. Video canvassing is progressing, as is the collection of forensic evidence.

Homicide investigators have identified a suspect vehicle seen leaving the parking lot. The vehicle is described as a newer model red Honda four-door sedan (pictured) with a sun roof. Anyone who has seen this vehicle is being asked to call IHIT.

Homicide investigators are also seeking dash-cam and video footage in the area of 226 Street and Lougheed Highway on April 9 at around 4:30 p.m.

“We are seeking this vehicle and its occupants, but warn you to not approach them,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “if you think you’ve seen this vehicle driving or parked, call the police.”

READ ALSO: Family of woman found dead in Port Alberni ‘call her home’ with Indigenous ceremony

