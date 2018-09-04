Police recover body of missing Kamloops jet skier

The man crashed more than one month ago

Police say they’ve found the body of a Kamloops jet skier in the South Thompson River more than one month after he went missing.

The man went missing after a collision between two jet ski riders on July 29 that occurred after one driver hit another who was making a u-turn.

The man who made the u-turn made it to shore, but the other man never resurfaced and RCMP have been looking for his body ever since.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said his body was found in the South Thompson River near Grand Boulevard, east of Kamloops.

There are no charges pending against the other jet skier.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

