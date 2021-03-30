The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)

UPDATE: Police probe morning fires at three Masonic lodges in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

Police in North Vancouver and Vancouver are investigating three fires that broke out at three Masonic Lodges on Tuesday (March 30) morning.

RCMP were notified of the first fire at the Lynn Valley Lodge located at 1371 Lynn Valley Road just before 6:45 a.m. North Vancouver District Fire Rescue Services were on scene to contain the blaze as traffic was diverted away from Lynn Valley Road between Mountain Highway and Allan Road.

Just 15 minutes later, right before 7 a.m., Mounties were called to a second fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave. Police said the building was fully engulfed and the North Vancouver City Fire Department was trying to contain it.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries. “As the investigation unfolds, we will gain a better understanding of the cause of these fires, whether or not they are related, and if the evidence will establish that these were in fact the result of arson.”

Around 7:15 a.m., Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to a small blaze in the lobby of the Park Lodge Masonic Hall at Rupert Street and East 29 Avenue. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Serada said the fire is being treated as suspicious but could not say whether it’s connected to the two earlier North Vancouver fires. No one was injured in the Vancouver fire.

Mounties are asking anyone with video surveillance, or those who may have seen something suspicious between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. to call police at 604-985-1311. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

