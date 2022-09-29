Police investigating fatal crash in Pass Creek area

Police and the BC Coroner Service are investigating after a deceased male was found at the bottom of an embankment in the Pass Creek area.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Castlegar RCMP were notified of a fatal crash involving a Jeep.

When a man failed to return after a social outing the previous evening, his friends returned to Norns Creek, Ladybird Forest Service Road in Pass Creek to look for him, according to Castlegar RCMP Sgt. Monty Taylor.

Tire tracks were seen over a 150-foot embankment. Upon closer examination, the searchers discovered an extensively damaged Jeep in a stream at the bottom of the hill.

The man’s friends immediately contacted emergency services.

Castlegar RCMP, BC Coroner Service, and Castlegar Search and Rescue attended where they located a 43-year-old Pass Creek resident who appeared to have succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say evidence at the scene suggests that the Jeep rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the stream. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Castlegar RCMP are continuing to assist the BC Coroner Service with the investigation to determine contributing factors in the crash and are asking anyone with information to call the police.

If you have any information contact the Castlegar RCMP at (250)365-7721.

