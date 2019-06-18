Police investigating fatal collision near Grave Lake

Grave Lake is located approximately halfway between Sparwood and Elkford

A fatal collision in the Grave Lake area has resulted in the death of one individual.

Elk Valley RCMP explained that they are currently investigating the collision which they believe happened early this morning.

Emergency services from Sparwood and the greater Elk Valley responded at approximately 7 a.m. to the collision scene and remained in the area for most of the day.

RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance with the investigation as they believe one of the occupants of the collision was picked up close to the Line Creek Mine and transported to Sparwood.

RCMP would like to speak with the individual who picked up the occupant of the vehicle to gain further details.

If you have any information on this event please call the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233.

Grave Lake is located approximately halfway between Sparwood and Elkford.



editor@thefreepress.ca

