RCMP on scene. Image: Andrea Rondeau

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Homicide investigators were cakked to a park on Vancouver Island following a man’s suspicious death on Christmas Day, in connection to an apparent assault the night before.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP blocked off the intersection of Canada Avenue and Trunk Road in Duncan on Wednesday morning. A tent has been set up in the corner of Charles Hoey Park.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called to assist the local Mounties.

In a statement, police said that officers werecalledto a report of an assaultin the area just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived they located a man and woman, both of whom were injured. They were transported to a local area hospital. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead. The woman remains in hospital for treatment of her injuries.

While the investigation is in the preliminary stages, police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no on-going risk to the general public.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have been a witness, or have dash-cam or other surveillance video from the night of the attack, between 10 and 11 p.m. in the area of Trunk Road, Canada Avenue and Duncan Street, to contact them at 250-380-6211.

