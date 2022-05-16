The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Police have ‘person of interest’ in Sooke murder probe

Parties involved known to each other, police say

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide on Sunday in Sooke.

Sooke RCMP were called to a Throup Road residence just after 1 p.m. after the body of a man was discovered.

Initial evidence gathered at the scene led investigators to believe that foul play was involved, West Shore RCMP Cpl. Alex Berube said in a media release.

A person of interest was identified and arrested at the scene.

Due to certain factors pertaining to the case, police cannot release at this time, the person has since been released from custody pending further investigation.

“Parties in the altercation are known to each other,” said Berube, a spokesperson for the BC RCMP. “VIIMCU investigators are in the area completing priority tasks, and are working closely with the support of Sooke RCMP.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public,” Berube said.

As the investigation is in its early stages, no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Witnesses render first aid after youth stabbed


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimePoliceSookeWest Shore

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Renowned B.C. First Nations therapist recognized for resilience
Next story
City of Nelson begins demolition of Hall Street pier

Just Posted

An artist’s conception finished pier area, looking toward the lake, with the building for the Ladybird in the left foreground. Photo: City of Nelson
City of Nelson begins demolition of Hall Street pier

Gallery 2 will undergo restorations throughout the summer. (Tina Bryan/Contributed)
Grand Forks art gallery undergoes summer restorations

Since 2019, WorkSafeBC has slapped Teck Metals with two work site penalties collectively totalling $701,362. Photo: Trail Times
Teck Metals fined $55,000 for ammonia leak in Trail

Some of the participants in a tenants’ rights workshop held in Nelson on May 7 at the Civic Theatre. Spokesperson James Barbeiro is back right, with plaid shirt. City councillor Keith Page, bottom right, was there as the chair of the city’s housing committee. Photo: Submitted
Nelson tenants form union to learn rights, bargain with landlords