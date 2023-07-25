Dan Klassen of Jedan Brothers Contracting. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST:Reno Trends: Room by Room

TODAY IN BC:HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear solutions for reno trends, room by room.

Recognizing not everyone has the budget or need to renovate their entire home, sharing realistic budgets, and creative design solutions are two topics close to the hearts of Laura Grist Interior Design and Dan Klassen of Jedan Brothers Contracting as they work with homeowners to re-invent livable spaces.

‘There is no such thing as a design emergency because we make sure that things are very well organized and ready for the renovation. We do a lot of back work before the renovation starts. I look at people’s houses and I see what’s going to go best with their personal design style. I’m not there to put in my style, I’m putting in their style at an elevated kind of place so that they can enjoy it on their terms,’ says Laura Grist.

‘We do some simple math on a first phone call and very quickly the homeowner realizes what things can cost,’ added Dan Klassen.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Blind B.C. man successfully swims Strait of Georgia for charity
Next story
B.C. crews hopeful heavy rain can dampen massive Donnie Creek wildfire

Just Posted

Saturday brought the perfect backdrop for a hike in the Paulson Pass. Brenda Haley, an avid hiker from Trail, joined the Christina Lake Ramblers for a trek up Mount Faith, located in Gladstone Provincial Park. The trail is described as moderately steep and fairly difficult to hike. Photos: Brenda Haley
A great Kootenay ‘Faith’

Grizzly bears have special significance to the people of B.C. culturally and symbolically. Additionally, in western Canada, they are designated federally as a species of special concern. Photo: John Thomas/Unsplash
B.C. looking for input on grizzly stewardship, bear viewing

Mike Graeme took this photo near the Corra Linn dam on June 20. He says there were more than 20 dead fish in a back eddy. Photo: Mike Graeme
Environment ministry seeks cause of dead fish on Kootenay Lake shore near Nelson

The Kettle River Watershed is severely dry, or “Level 3,” as is the Okanagan River Watershed. If essential outdoor areas must be watered, do it in the evening, a time of low evaporation. Photo: Pawel Czerwinksi/Unsplash
Kootenay Boundary regional district urges voluntary water reduction