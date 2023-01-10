Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Building plans. Construction estimates. Material Selection. Trade quotes. Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. walks you through the pre-construction planning stage.

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
BREAKING: Nelson police officer dies in avalanche, another critically injured
Next story
First in Canada cancer radiation machine in Kelowna

Just Posted

One Nelson Police Department officer has died and another is critically injured after they were caught in an avalanche near Kaslo. File photo
BREAKING: Nelson police officer dies in avalanche, another critically injured

RCMP
Trail RCMP on the lookout for wanted man

Cody Laybolt Tips in the Opening Goal Against the Nitehawks. Photo courtesy Peter Kalasz (www.peterkalaszphotography.com)
Bruins Split Weekend at Home

The low water levels in the Arrow Lakes are very noticible at Scotties Marina north of Castlegar. Photos: Betsy Kline
Arrow Lakes dip to levels usually seen only once a decade