Following B.C.'s Burden family through their real-time renovation.

PODCAST: Following the Burden family through their real time renovation

TODAY IN BC: Electrical and plumbing work is completed for permitting

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, emotions are waning and the dishes are piling up in the basement. Getting to the rough-in stage and past permitting has taken some muscle and perseverance.

Do the Burdens have what it takes to see this through?

Join host Jennifer-Lee Gunson as she catches up with the Burdens, who are living in the basement through their heritage B renovation.

“The home features a new combination boiler/hot water heater,” said homeowner Justin Burden. “Upgrading has been a big highlight with a new efficient, on demand unit. The temperature in basement is more consistent, with less noise, and we are anticipating savings on the gas bill, too.”

