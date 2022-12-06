HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations. (HAVAN photo)

HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Finding the right builder for you and your project

TODAY IN B.C.: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ offers sound advice, perfect for people looking for homebuilding, design and renovation connections and resources.

More than just an inspiration board, ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ features HAVAN’s homebuilding experts sharing behind-the-walls knowledge, in plain language, on design, build and renovation industry best practices to help homeowners build it right, the first time.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, like shoring up blocks in a solid foundation, HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations, walks us through finding the right builder for your home building project.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and BC Hydro.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real-time reno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Nursing program begins at Trail college campus next month
Next story
Events planned to honour victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary

Just Posted

Pigs. (Black Press file photo)
Literal pigs in blankets?: This local rancher is bundling up her animals for winter

This is the 26th year that Border Country Realty had collected coats for kids. photo submitted
Grand Forks Realtors play Santa for Christmas

Photo: Sheri Regnier
Nursing program begins at Trail college campus next month

Heritage Credit Union Interim CEO Doug Eveneshen presented the case for the institution’s merger with East Kootenay Community Credit Union to members in Slocan Park on Nov. 24. Photo: John Boivin
Slocan Valley residents express concerns over Heritage Credit Union merger plans