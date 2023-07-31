PODCAST: Authors C.C. Humphreys, Adrian Raeside discuss latest books

On this edition of ‘Today in BC’, host Peter McCully chats with two authors, C.C. ‘Chris’ Humphreys and Adrian Raeside on the fourth edition of the ‘Made in B.C. Book Club’.

In the first segment of ‘Today in B.C’, Chris Humphreys, a playwright, actor, voiceover artist and award-winning author, captivates readers with his latest book, Someday I’ll Find You, a compelling tale of intrigue and romance set against the backdrop of the Second World War.

His father, a British fighter pilot, and his mother, a Norwegian spy, met and fell in love amidst the chaos of war. Humphreys explains that the story provided him with an opportunity to understand his parents better, exploring the complexities of their lives and the choices they made.

In the interview, Humphreys discusses his acting career. His father, Peter, and his grandfather, Cecil, were both actors.

“It was actually even worse than that because my mother’s parents were also actors, so all four grandparents were actors,” he said. “So, I, call it the curse in the blood rather than the family business. I think I was doomed to pursue the family line.”

Humphreys acknowledges the influence of his theatrical experiences on his writing. His novels are character-driven, with the dialogue playing a significant role in moving the story forward and revealing the depths of the characters.

Adrian Raeside explores the emotional journey of a young boy coping with the loss of his beloved pet in a heartwarming new book, Paradise for Cats: Return to Rainbow Bridge.

This companion book to the widely acclaimed Rainbow Bridge to Pet Paradise focuses on the unique bond between humans and their feline companions, offering solace and a touch of humour during times of grief.

Raeside, a renowned cartoonist and author with more than 20 books to his credit, spoke about his inspiration for Paradise for Cats.

“I got the idea from looking at some of these pet loss publications,” he said. “Some of them quite serious and some of them quite sad. And I thought, for a young kid, they don’t want to be traumatized any more than they are from losing. Probably their best friend their entire life is a dog or a cat. So, I wanted to do something that was humorous, but also ended on an up note to say that, ‘look, everything’s still OK.’”

In addition to Paradise for Cats, Raeside’s recent books include The World According to Dogs: An Owner’s Manual and Wildlife for Idiots, which showcase his ability to entertain and enlighten readers with his witty observations on pet behaviour and wildlife.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Award winning authors Susan Musgrave and Sam Wiebe talk about their latest books

LISTEN: Authors Grant Lawerance and Bob Williams discuss their new books

LISTEN: Authors Kate Gateley and Rob Wipond discuss their new books

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now