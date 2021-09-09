This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, shows the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, via AP

Plea deal possible for Quebec woman accused of sending Donald Trump poison

Pascale Ferrier has been charged with threatening to kill and injure the U.S. president

A United States federal prosecutor says his office is working on a plea deal that could be offered to a Quebec woman accused last year of sending poison to former president Donald Trump.

Pascale Ferrier made a brief appearance in a Washington D.C. court this morning by video conference, and her case is due to return to court Nov. 10.

Prosecutor Michael Friedman told the court he has discussed a plea deal with other Justice Department officials and has outlined the general contours of a potential offer to Ferrier’s defence lawyer.

Ferrier has been charged with threatening to kill and injure the U.S. president, sending threats through the mail and violating biological weapons prohibitions in relation to a letter containing the poison ricin that was mailed to the White House.

She also faces 16 federal charges in Texas related to letters containing ricin that were sent to law enforcement officials in that state.

David Bos, a public defender representing Ferrier, said the charges in Texas would also be part of plea negotiations.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prosecutors oppose release of Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump

Trump

Previous story
Grand Forks RCMP up against staffing shortage
Next story
‘Boiling point’: Alberta doctors warn of health system collapse as COVID cases climb

Just Posted

The BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BC CDC) latest COVID-19 map shows a rise in new cases in the West Kootenay in the week of Aug. 29 - Sept 4, compared to the previous week. New cases generally fell in the East Kootenay in the same period.
New COVID cases rise in West Kootenay, generally fall to the east

Voters should have their voter information cards, like the ones shown here, by Thursday, Sept. 9, an Elections Canada official told The Gazette. Photo: Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Advance polls to open in Grand Forks, West Boundary

File photo.
Grand Forks RCMP up against staffing shortage

Air Canada Express is flying Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
Air Canada increasing flights at Castlegar airport