Planned Fortis outage in rural Grand Forks Friday

The outage is scheduled to last under three hours.

Rural Fortis customers around Grand Forks will be in the dark Friday afternoon, but don’t worry – it’s only temporary.

Approximately 314 customers will be affected by the planned Fortis BC power outage, which will run from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Affected customers are located on Brown Creek Road, Granby Road, North Fork Road, Eagle Ridge Road, Jones St., Perkins Road and Snowball Creek Road. The outage is due to construction in the area.

“FortisBC will restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We appreciate our customer’s patience during this time,” said Corporate Communications Officer Diana Sorace.

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations
B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

