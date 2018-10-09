VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

An explosion along an Enbridge natural gas pipeline near Prince George caused homes to be evacuated Tuesday evening.

Prince George RCMP said in a statement that the explosion and fire happened around 5:30 p.m. in Shelley, about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George.

British Columbia’s Ministry of Environment says it has been notified that the incident involved 900 PSI gas line operated by Enbridge.

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precuation, police said, but have since been given the go-ahead to return home.

No one was injured, according to RCMP. The gas supply has been shut off.

It remains unclear what caused the explosion.

With a file from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Arrests made after meth ‘super lab’ discovered in B.C.

Just Posted

Denesiuk announced as Liberal nominee for South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Connie Denesiuk ran for the first time in 2015, losing to current MP Cannings

Harvest Fest offers food, fun Saturday

The annual Harvest Fest takes place on the Boundary Museum grounds.

Columbia Basin Trust continues Basin Youth Support Network for three years

The trust approved a $5 million budget

West Kootenay man fighting to keep 2 pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

High demand: A look into how undocumented foreign workers fill B.C.’s construction jobs

This series highlights the challenges that undocumented construction workers face.

‘It’s my life’s work’: B.C. Lions coach offers reward for missing items

The laptop and hard drive contain Jarious Jackson’s notes, including ‘thousands and thousands of (football) plays.’

Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

Arrests made after meth ‘super lab’ discovered in B.C.

Charges have now been laid against three Okanagan men

Canucks stumble on road, fall 5-3 to Hurricanes

Vancouver drops second straight game away from home

B.C. employee falls victim to ‘CEO scam,’ buys $500 in iTunes money for boss

The employee assumed an email came from her supervisor back in September, asking her to go out and purchase $500 in iTunes gift cards.

Toronto-based beauty brand closes doors citing ‘criminal activity’

Deciem founder abruptly shutters stores until further notice

Former CAMH psychologist defends his work at youth gender identity clinic

Dr. Kenneth Zucker defended himself against criticisms of the clinic at the Toronto-based Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

Ancient polar bears survived low ice periods on dead whales: study

Same study suggests bears aren’t likely to be able to rely on the same solution again

Most Read