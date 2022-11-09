The Jaws of life were required to free the sole occupant of a pickup truck that left the road and ended up in Boundary Creek (photo provided by Midway Fire and Rescue).

Pickup truck leaves road, ends up in Boundary Creek

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extract the lone occupant of the vehicle

  • Nov. 9, 2022 1:30 a.m.
  • News

One person was transported to hospital after a motor vehicle incident involving a pickup truck on Nov. 4.

According to Midway Fire and Rescue, the vehicle left the road, ending roughly 200 ft. over the bank into Boundary Creek.

Midway Fire and Rescue, the Greenwood Fire Department, BC Ambulance and RCMP were at the scene, working together to clear the accident.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extract the lone occupant of the vehicle before using a rope system to transport the motorist to an ambulance.

