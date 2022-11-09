Pickup truck leaves road, ends up in Boundary Creek

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extract the lone occupant of the vehicle

One person was transported to hospital after a motor vehicle incident involving a pickup truck on Nov. 4.

According to Midway Fire and Rescue, the vehicle left the road, ending roughly 200 ft. over the bank into Boundary Creek.

Midway Fire and Rescue, the Greenwood Fire Department, BC Ambulance and RCMP were at the scene, working together to clear the accident.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extract the lone occupant of the vehicle before using a rope system to transport the motorist to an ambulance.