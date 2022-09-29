PHOTOS: Hundreds of students gather in downtown Nelson for Orange Shirt Day

The event was a prelude to National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30

The Children’s Heartbeat Parade on Sept. 29 in Nelson recognized Orange Shirt Day. Many students wore orange shirts and many sang and played drums. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

A large crowd of school students marched in Nelson on Sept. 29 in the Children’s Heartbeat Parade to recognize Orange Shirt Day, an Indigenous-led movement to honour residential school Survivors and their families.

Many wore orange shirts, sang and played drums.

The parade was witnessed by Indigenous elder Donna Wright. She told the Nelson Star she spent some of her childhood in a residential convent for orphans, most of whom were Indigenous.

“Considering what I witnessed them going through to this day, and that now people are saying, ‘Every child matters and we can’t let that happen again’ – I’m emotional, that is the only way I can say it.”

The emotion, she said, comes from the awareness that everyone belongs. “We already belong. If you breathe air, you belong.”

The parade preceded events on Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The West Kootenay Métis will host an event Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lakeside Park rotary shelter. All are welcome to attend.

Orange Shirt Day is part of National Day of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Daniele Boily (left), Indigenous family support worker with the Kootenay Kids Society, with Lance Ledger of Nelson, at the Orange Shirt parade in downtown Nelson. “This makes me feel supported, the amount of awareness, it’s great to have the support,” Ledger said. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

