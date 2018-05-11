Christopher James Knox/Facebook

PHOTOS: Grand Forks sees most severe flooding since 1948

State of emergency continues as flood levels break decades-old records

It was a sleepless night for many on Thursday in what is turning into a record-breaking flood in Grand Forks.

More than 2,500 people have been forced out of their homes in the Kootenay-Boundary region as water levels along rivers continue to rise.

Jessica Mace of the Kettle River Watershed Authority said volunteers arrived in downtown Grand Forks from across the area to help business owners and residents.

They are on site, continuing to fill sandbags Friday.

“It’s been truly amazing,” she said. “I was just downtown and there are tons of people down there helping all the businesses sand bag their places as best they can.”

Mace and Maika said volunteers had filled almost 30,000 of the 120,000 sandbags that went out Thursday.

“Many businesses are starting to donate food,” said Mace. “People are very happy to see food show up.”

Residents under evacuation order are being directed to reception centres in Grand Forks and Midway, but Maika said the surge of water should pass quickly.

“In the next 24 hours, we are going to see the peak in some areas but then people have to respond to what has happened. The recovery is going to be an active process,” she said.

In Grand Forks, a state of emergency has been declared due to the flooding.

With files from The Canadian Press

