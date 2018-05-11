PHOTOS: Grand Forks sees most severe flooding since 1948

It was a sleepless night for many on Thursday in what is turning into a record-breaking flood in Grand Forks.
More than 2,500 people have been forced out of their homes in the Kootenay-Boundary region as water levels along rivers continue to rise.
They are on site, continuing to fill sandbags Friday.
In Grand Forks, a state of emergency has been declared due to the flooding.
