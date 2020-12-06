PHOTOS: Grand Forks Santa Parade 2020 in pictures

Perhaps a future Mr. and Mrs. Claus? The Gazette cannot confirm or deny. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
The Gazette apologizes for not having written down these elves’ names. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Santa’s elves faithfully doled out candy to countless little girls and boys who watched Friday’s drive-by parade from a safe distance. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Santa and Mrs. Claus warmly greeted all who came out to Friday night’s very cold drive-by parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Parade organizers said they were grateful to have Mrs. Claus alongside the Big Guy at Friday’s parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Mrs. Claus never tired of waving to her and Santa’s many fans in Grand Forks Friday night, Dec. 5. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted scores of good little Grand Forks’ boys and girls at Friday’s Santa Parade, Dec. 4. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
They know when you are sleeping; they know when you’re awake. But Mrs. Claus told The Gazette that there are never any “bad” children on her and Santa’s list. Some people, she said, alluding to a certain orange man-child South of the border, could show some improvement, but none of us are fundamentally “bad.” Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Rachel Warriner, left, and husband Gabe pulled Santa and Mrs. Claus’s sleigh in Friday night’s parade, Dec. 5. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Several Grand Forks residents watched Friday’s Santa parade from their cars and trucks. This motorist’s smiling wave tugged at the Gazette’s heartstrings. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Countless adults, like this one, came out to film Friday night’s parade with their cell phones, tablets and cameras. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
This man braved the blistering cold just so he could wave to Santa and Mrs. Claus as their sleigh mushed through his neighbourhood Friday night, Dec. 5. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks Gazette
Special thanks to the Grand Forks Parade Committee and all the boys and girls who came out to see Santa and Mrs. Claus
