PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

As the floodwaters recede from Grand Forks and the surrounding Kootenay-Boundary region, the cleanup begins.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal
Canadian Forces, volunteers working to protect low-lying areas
Officials hope to have all 3,000 people back in their homes by Monday night
More than four dozen firefighters and building inspectors came out to help
Three-hundred personnel in B.C. in some off hardest hit cities
Sgt. Bradley Lowes says the military is used to dealing with traumatic times
Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft
Vegas Golden Knights have done the impossible and have a chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup
‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’
Improbable run continues for NHL’s newest expansion team
‘In a broader sense, we are adding legal production to an already robust illegal production’
In front of a huge and noisy crowd, the Chiefs claimed their first-ever national junior A title
He was acquired by the Montreal Alouettes last year.
Vancouver climbed out of a two-nil hole to tie FC Dallas 2-2
Sgt. Bradley Lowes says the military is used to dealing with traumatic times
The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal
‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’
Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft