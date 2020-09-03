Four animal rights activists were in a provincial courtroom Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) in their first hearing for break-and-enter and mischief charges linked to a large protest at an Abbotsford, B.C. hog farm last year. (John Morrow/Abby News)

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

Four animal rights activists were in a provincial courtroom Thursday (Sept. 3) in their first hearing for break-and-enter and mischief charges linked to a large protest at an Abbotsford hog farm last year.

Dozens of fellow activists were lined up outside the courthouse in Abbotsford in support of Amy Sorrano, Jeff Luke Rigear, Roy Makoto Sasano and Nicholas Steven George Schafer.

Last year, dozens of activists stormed a Harris Road hog farm to protest what they said was the inhumane treatment of animals at the site. More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019, with dozens sitting “in solidarity” with pigs.

The protest took less place than a month after PETA released hidden-camera footage which it said showed horrific conditions of animals at the farm.

The hearing was put over until Nov. 2.

More to come.

Courtprotest

