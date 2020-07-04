PHOTOS: B.C.’s top doc picks up personalized Fluevog shoes, tours mural exhibition

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a pair John Fluevog shoes designed in her honour, as she views her image at the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. The business improvement association in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood honoured Dr. Henry on Friday with a sneak peek at a mural exhibition featuring her image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a pair John Fluevog shoes designed in her honour, as she views her image at the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. The business improvement association in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood honoured Dr. Henry on Friday with a sneak peek at a mural exhibition featuring her image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a pair John Fluevog shoes designed in her honour, as she views her image at the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. The business improvement association in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood honoured Dr. Henry on Friday with a sneak peek at a mural exhibition featuring her image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a pair John Fluevog shoes designed in her honour, as she views her image at the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. The business improvement association in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood honoured Dr. Henry on Friday with a sneak peek at a mural exhibition featuring her image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. The business improvement association in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood honoured Dr. Henry on Friday with a sneak peek at a mural exhibition featuring her image. She also received a pair of John Fluevog that were designed in her honour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a pair John Fluevog shoes designed in her honour, as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. The business improvement association in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood honoured Dr. Henry on Friday with a sneak peek at a mural exhibition featuring her image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Businesses in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood honoured the provincial health officer on Friday with a sneak peek at a mural exhibition featuring her image.

Dr. Bonnie Henry visited the new Murals of Gratitude exhibition, which is organized in an alleyway by the area’s business improvement association and opens to the public on Monday.

There’s at least one portrait of Henry alongside paintings of health-care workers, said Walley Wargolet, a board member with the business improvement association.

“It really started with thanking our health-care heroes who are getting us through the pandemic,” said Wargolet, who owns Dutil Denim.

About 40 local artists created more than 60 murals when businesses boarded up their storefronts after the COVID-19 pandemic forced B.C. into a state of emergency in March, he said.

“The vibrancy that we come to expect here in Gastown came back because you had all this beautiful artwork as opposed to just plywood.”

As the province has eased restrictions and businesses have reopened, Wargolet said the Museum of Vancouver helped curate a selection of the murals.

They’re set to be on display throughout the summer and the museum plans to keep some in its collection once the exhibition is over, he added.

While in Gastown, Henry also donned a new pair of shoes she inspired in the wake of the pandemic.

Local designer John Fluevog dubbed the two-tone pink leather heels “The Dr. Henry.”

The province’s top doctor has gained scores of fans for her calm demeanour during frequent media appearances, as well as her flair for colourful shoes.

The inner soles of the limited edition Fluevog shoes are stamped with a reminder from Henry to “be kind, be calm and be safe,” a phrase she has repeated often.

The designer’s web page for the shoe says Henry has been “an outstanding source of knowledge and reassurance during the current fight against COVID-19.”

It says all profits from the sale of the shoe will support Food Banks BC.

Gastown is a hot spot for tourists and Wargolet said business has slowed while more people are staying home because of COVID-19.

But he’s hopeful that new patio spaces will encourage people to visit the neighbourhood.

He said businesses, restaurants and pubs in Gastown have worked with the city to create about 500 new patio spaces that are set to open next week.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

Just Posted

Interior Health will not expand Police and Crisis Team

Southeast Division Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli asked IH to expand the program

Gallery 2 reopens, offers video summer activities

The hand-washing sequence and the people-packed panoramas on display offer new interpretations

Mills oppose Celgar’s ask for cheaper logs destined for chipper

The Castlegar mill has asked the province for a lower rate for any log that goes straight to pulp

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

Selkirk College offering employees voluntary resignations

The college is canvassing employees for those who may want some time off or reduced work loads

PHOTOS: B.C.’s top doc picks up personalized Fluevog shoes, tours mural exhibition

Murals of Gratitude exhibit includes at least one portrait of Henry alongside paintings of health-care workers

In troubled times: Independence Day in a land of confusion

Buffeted by invisible forces and just plain worn out, the United States of America celebrates its 244th birthday

Stop enforcing sex work laws during COVID-19, advocates say

There are provisions in Canada’s prostitution laws that make workers immune from prosecution, but not from arrest

Liberal party finished 2019 having spent $43 million, raised $42 million

All political parties had until midnight June 30 to submit their financial reports for last year

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

A piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016

B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

Most Read