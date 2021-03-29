Phoenix Mountain wraps up bumpy 2021 season

Marcus Graham waits for a trip up Phoenix Mountain’s T-Bar as the 2021 ski and snowboard season wound down Sunday, March 28. Photo: Laurie TritschlerMarcus Graham waits for a trip up Phoenix Mountain’s T-Bar as the 2021 ski and snowboard season wound down Sunday, March 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
It was a balmy 6 C by Sunday afternoon, March 28, but there was clearly good shredding to be had. Photo: Laurie TritschlerIt was a balmy 6 C by Sunday afternoon, March 28, but there was clearly good shredding to be had. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Head of ski patrol Sebastian “Sea bass” Sullivan shows off his flowing mane at Phoenix’s tow-rope on Sunday, March 28. Photo: Laurie TritschlerHead of ski patrol Sebastian “Sea bass” Sullivan shows off his flowing mane at Phoenix’s tow-rope on Sunday, March 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Thomas Mitchell, pictured here dressed as a brown-hued emoji, probably turned some heads at Sunday’s season-ender at Phoenix Mountain. Photo: Laurie TritschlerThomas Mitchell, pictured here dressed as a brown-hued emoji, probably turned some heads at Sunday’s season-ender at Phoenix Mountain. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Eight-year-old Max Graham, pictured wearing his finest dino-suit, waited until the last day of the season to try his hand at snowboarding. The Gazette can confirm that Max was shredding pow by 1 p.m. Sunday, March 28. Photo: Laurie TritschlerEight-year-old Max Graham, pictured wearing his finest dino-suit, waited until the last day of the season to try his hand at snowboarding. The Gazette can confirm that Max was shredding pow by 1 p.m. Sunday, March 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Max Graham (right) takes a brake from prep-runs on down the bunny hill, as dad, Michael, fastens his snowboard boot. Photo: Laurie TritschlerMax Graham (right) takes a brake from prep-runs on down the bunny hill, as dad, Michael, fastens his snowboard boot. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
From the left: Eholt’s Klahanie Gross and Grand Forks’ Rocio and Marcus Graham were in fine form for Sunday’s season-ender at Phoenix Mountain, March 28. Photo: Laurie TritschlerFrom the left: Eholt’s Klahanie Gross and Grand Forks’ Rocio and Marcus Graham were in fine form for Sunday’s season-ender at Phoenix Mountain, March 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
James Hall, general manager at Phoenix Mountain, said his team at the ski hill was “second-to-none.” Photo: Laurie TritschlerJames Hall, general manager at Phoenix Mountain, said his team at the ski hill was “second-to-none.” Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ Steve Colbourne was all business (suit) as he shredded Phoenix Mountain on his snowboard Sunday, March 28. Photo: Laurie TritschlerGrand Forks’ Steve Colbourne was all business (suit) as he shredded Phoenix Mountain on his snowboard Sunday, March 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ Ashley Lawrence (left) and Scott Savitskoff pose for a pic at the bottom of Phoenix Mountain on Sunday, March 28. Photo: Laurie TritschlerGrand Forks’ Ashley Lawrence (left) and Scott Savitskoff pose for a pic at the bottom of Phoenix Mountain on Sunday, March 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Costumed skiers and snowboarders marked the end of Phoenix Mountain’s 2021 ski and snowboard season on Sunday, March 28.

From its late start on Jan. 8, through the sudden departure of the hill’s general manager (GM) and a temporary shutdown in mid-season, the mountain has made it through some rough patches this year — all of them against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a rough start for Phoenix … but we’ve turned a corner,” new GM James Hall said Sunday afternoon.

Hall replaced outgoing GM, Kevin Rand, who stepped down in late January. Phoenix then hired a new kitchen manager and a new head of ski patrol, Sebastian “Sea bass” Sullivan.

Phoenix meanwhile hopes to raise $125,000 for a used snow caterpillar that would relieve the hill’s lone snow groomer, “Snowman,” whose engine failure closed the mountain for 10 days in mid-February. Phoenix spent around $25,000 to repair Snowman, which Phoenix will keep as back-up machine, Hall explained.

Hall added that he would like to see Phoenix add 14 T-bar “carrier units” to the hill’s ski-lift, which can currently pull 22 patrons at a time. Each T-bar unit costs around $2,600, but Hall said the project could be realized over the long-term.

Hall thanked Phoenix’s new board, holding up the mountain’s “punctual, hardworking and reliable staff” as “second-to-none.”

Anyone who would like to contribute to Phoenix’s on-going fundraiser is asked to contact the Grand Forks Credit Union or visit the “Help Phoenix Ski Hill” page on the crowd-source fundraiser, GoFundMe.com.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksskiingSkiing and Snowboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks to consider zoning variance for proposed cannabis store

Just Posted

The store would open at 327 3rd St. File photo
Grand Forks to consider zoning variance for proposed cannabis store

City council will consider a variance that could see the store open next to another cannabis store

Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
43 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Only 15 cases are hospitalized, with four in intensive care

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Over 101,000 vaccines administered in B.C. Interior

The first dose was administered on Dec. 22, 2020

Teck file photo.
Teck Coal pleads guilty to fisheries violations, fined $60 million

Teck contaminated Elk Valley rivers nearly a decade ago

City council will vote on Monday, April 12, on the proposed extension to BC Housing’s temporary operating permit for its emergency shelter at the old Hardy View Lodge. Photo: Kate Saylors
Grand Forks, province reach tentative deal to operate permanent homeless shelter

The deal could see a permanent solution to the city’s problems with its “Motocross” campsite

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
PHOTOS: Memorial grows as people pay respects to victims of North Vancouver library stabbing

One woman was killed and another six people were injured

(File)
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Most Read