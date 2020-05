Ski area hosts a number of events throughout the season

A racer prepares to start at a Nancy Greene event at the Phoenix Mountain Ski Area, locaed near Grand Forks and Greenwod, B.C. (Ciel Sander/Black Press Media file photo)

A fun ski resort in the Grand Forks area is Phoenix Mountain Ski Area.

The facility features alpine events throughout the season, including a Spring Fling Dummy Downhill event where objects on skis are propelled down the hill.

The ski area has a t-bar and tow rope.

